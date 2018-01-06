Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Commanding crease Saturday
Dubnyk is the implied road starter against the Avalanche on Saturday seeing as how Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports the Wild will go with the same lineup that downed the Sabres two days ago.
Dubnyk has posted a 2.88 GAA and .922 save percentage to go along with a 4-3-0 record against opponents within the shared Central Division. The sample size is quite small, but he's pushed aside 54 of 57 shots in wins against the Panthers and Sabres, respectively, to kick-start the action in 2018. Colorado, which features the league's sixth-ranked offense, reportedly will counter with backup netminder Jonathan Bernier.
