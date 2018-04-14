Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Concedes four in defeat

Dubnyk stopped 40 of 44 shots Friday, as his team wound up on the wrong end of a 4-1 decision in Game 2 against Winnipeg.

Even though he owns a 3.56 GAA in this series, it's hard to fault Dubnyk for what happened against the Peggers. The Jets outshot the Wild 44-17 in Game 2, making this a tough night for Minnesota's top netminder. His save percentage of .917 is right in line with his .918 mark for the season, but that clearly isn't going to be enough in the face of the Jets' attack. Given his team's struggles, it might not be a bad idea to look elsewhere in Game 3 and see if a return to home ice makes a difference for the Wild before you trust Dubnyk in your lineup again.