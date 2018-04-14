Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Concedes four in defeat
Dubnyk stopped 40 of 44 shots Friday, as his team wound up on the wrong end of a 4-1 decision in Game 2 against Winnipeg.
Even though he owns a 3.56 GAA in this series, it's hard to fault Dubnyk for what happened against the Peggers. The Jets outshot the Wild 44-17 in Game 2, making this a tough night for Minnesota's top netminder. His save percentage of .917 is right in line with his .918 mark for the season, but that clearly isn't going to be enough in the face of the Jets' attack. Given his team's struggles, it might not be a bad idea to look elsewhere in Game 3 and see if a return to home ice makes a difference for the Wild before you trust Dubnyk in your lineup again.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...