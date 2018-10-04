Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Confirmed starter for road opener

Dubnyk will be in the cage as Thursday's road starter versus the Avalanche, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Dubnyk has averaged close to 36 wins over the last three seasons in Minnesota, with five shutouts in each campaign. It would be difficult to make the case that he's an elite goaltender, but will appease conservative fantasy owners that appreciate season-to-season predictability. The 32-year-old carries a career 2.54 GAA and .917 save percentage between stops in Edmonton, Nashville, Arizona and Minnesota.