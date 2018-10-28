Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Continues hot streak

Dubnyk allowed two goals on 32 shots in a 3-2 victory against the Avalanche on Saturday.

That broke a streak of three straight games where Dubnyk yielded only a goal in each contest, but he still owns a .959 save percentage in the last four games. Even before this hot streak though, he was playing well. He is 5-1-2 with a .945 save percentage and 1.96 GAA this season.