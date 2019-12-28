Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Continuing tough start

Dubnyk allowed four goals on 44 shots in a 6-4 victory over the Avalanche on Friday.

It's been a really rough season for Dubnyk, but he at least posted a shutout in his last outing and made 40 saves Friday. Those are positives he'll have to build on because, at the moment, Dubnyk probably doesn't warrant a spot in the starting lineup. He is 7-8-2 with a 3.24 GAA and .898 save percentage this season.