Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Continuing tough start
Dubnyk allowed four goals on 44 shots in a 6-4 victory over the Avalanche on Friday.
It's been a really rough season for Dubnyk, but he at least posted a shutout in his last outing and made 40 saves Friday. Those are positives he'll have to build on because, at the moment, Dubnyk probably doesn't warrant a spot in the starting lineup. He is 7-8-2 with a 3.24 GAA and .898 save percentage this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.