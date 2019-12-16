Play

Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Could dress Tuesday

Dubnyk (personal) won't start Tuesday in Vegas but could dress as the backup, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Dubnyk hasn't appeared in a game since Nov. 16 but it looks like he's on track to return soon. If he does dress Tuesday, there's a chance that he could make his return to action Thursday in Arizona.

