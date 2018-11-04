Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Cruises to easy win over Blues

Dubnyk stopped 15 of 16 shots in Saturday;s 5-1 win over the Blues.

St. Louis couldn't direct much rubber Dubnyk's way in this one, and their lone goal was scored on a power play in the first period. The netminder's now won five of his last six starts, and he boasts a stellar .937 save percentage through 10 games.

