Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Daunting matchup looms

Dubnyk will patrol the blue paint as Saturday's road starter versus the Flames, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Dubnyk will lobby for a fifth straight win, as he's maintained a 1.49 GAA and .951 save percentage over his second-best stretch of the season. With that said, facing the Flames has been an arduous task for most NHL clubs based on Calgary's record of 41-16-7 and equally impressive plus-48 goal differential to reign supreme in the Western Conference. Dubnyk is a set-and-forget type in season-long leagues, but there's a sizable risk in rolling him out for DFS contests.