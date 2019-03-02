Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Daunting matchup looms
Dubnyk will patrol the blue paint as Saturday's road starter versus the Flames, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Dubnyk will lobby for a fifth straight win, as he's maintained a 1.49 GAA and .951 save percentage over his second-best stretch of the season. With that said, facing the Flames has been an arduous task for most NHL clubs based on Calgary's record of 41-16-7 and equally impressive plus-48 goal differential to reign supreme in the Western Conference. Dubnyk is a set-and-forget type in season-long leagues, but there's a sizable risk in rolling him out for DFS contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...