Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Defending cage Friday

Dubnyk will guard the cage for Friday's clash with Vegas, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Dubnyk is appearing in his fifth straight game and will likely get the nod every night until the Wild either earn a playoff spot or are mathematically eliminated. The veteran currently leads the league in game played (64) and likely could only be caught by Carey Price for that distinction this year.

