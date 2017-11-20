Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Defending cage Monday
Dubnyk will tend the twine in Monday's tilt versus the Devils, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.
Despite giving up four goals in his most recent performance, Dubnyk still managed to extend his winning streak to four games. The goaltender's subpar outing against the Predators followed a run of three straight shutouts. It appears the 2004 first-round pick has shaken off his rough start to the year (a 4-6-1 record with a 3.04 GAA) and will look to keep rolling as the team welcomes New Jersey to town.
