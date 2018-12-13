Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Defending cage versus Panthers
Dubnyk will patrol the crease for Thursday's homestand against Florida, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Dubnyk has been struggling between the pipes of late, as he is 2-5-0 in his last eight contests, along with a 3.62 GAA and .866 save percentage, though the netminder is coming off a 29-save victory over Montreal on Tuesday. The Panthers are averaging 35.6 shots (second highest in the league), which could make for a busy night for Dubnyk.
