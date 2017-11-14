Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Defending net Tuesday

Dubnyk will patrol the blue paint for Tuesday night's contest against the Flyers, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Dubnyk is coming off two consecutive shutouts that saw him save an astounding 73 shots without conceding a goal. It could be tough for the Saskatchewan native to keep the streak going, but there's at least a degree of comfort knowing that he'll be facing the last team he shut out on home ice, where he has won three of his last four starts with a .930 save percentage over that span.