Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Dominance continues in 3-0 win
Dubnyk saved all 30 shots he faced during Tuesday's 3-0 win over Philadelphia. It was his third consecutive shutout.
The dominant stretch has Dubnyk sporting a 7-6-1 record, .926 save percentage and 2.36 GAA, and just like that, he's back among the high-end goaltending options. Remember, Minnesota was dealing with a number of injuries throughout its lineup to start the campaign, so patience certainly paid off in this case. It's shouldn't be shocking, though. Dubnyk's body of work since joining the Wild in the middle of the 2014-15 season has been elite: 106-60-14, .924 and 2.19.
