Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Douses Flames for first shutout

Dubnyk made 22 saves in Monday's 3-0 win over the Flames.

The veteran goalie had a rough start to the season before being away from the team for over a month to deal with a family matter, but Dubnyk finally looked like his old self Monday as he recorded his first shutout of the year. He's now 6-8-2 with a 3.19 GAA and .897 save percentage.