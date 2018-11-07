Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Draws difficult matchup Tuesday

Dubnyk will tend the twine in Tuesday's game versus the Sharks.

The Sharks score 3.3 goals per game, ranking ninth in the league, but Dubynk is hot. The veteran netminder has won five of the last six games and posted a .940 save percentage and 1.68 GAA in that span. Dubnyk will strap up for plenty of work, too, as the Sharks fire the second-most shots on goal per game (29.1) and have a 58.6 Corsi For percentage.