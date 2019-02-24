Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Draws start against Blues

Dubnyk will defend the home net in Sunday's game versus St. Louis, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

It appears that the Wild are back on track with two straight wins, and Dubnyk played a major role by allowing just three goals and posting a .952 save percentage in that span. The Blues will make it difficult for him, however, as they've won 12 of the last 13 games and averaged 3.61 goals per contest in that stretch.