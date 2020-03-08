Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Draws start Sunday
Dubnyk will guard the crease for Sunday's contest in Anaheim, Anthony LaPanta of Fox Sports North reports.
Dubnyk will make his first appearance since Feb. 23 where he allowed four goals on 26 shots in a loss to the Blues. For the season, the 33-year-old has struggled with a 3.34 GAA and .892 save percentage in 29 appearances. A matchup against the low-scoring Ducks gives Dubnyk a solid chance to earn his first win since Feb. 19.
