Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Draws start Tuesday

Dubnyk will start against the Kings on Tuesday, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Dubnyk has been up and down in his last nine games, as he has five games with over a .935 save percentage, including three shutouts. However, in the midst of this span, he had four games where he posted under a .885 save percentage. Still, the Wild were able to pull out seven wins in that span, which have hidden his inconsistencies. The Kings are a tough matchup, though, as they've won five consecutive games and are returning home from a four-game road trip.