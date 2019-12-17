Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Dressing as back up

Dubnyk (personal) has been activated off injured reserve and will serve as the team's back up for Tuesday's game against Vegas, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Tuesday will mark the first time that Dubnyk has dressed for game action since Nov. 16, as he's been away from the team while tending to a family matter. Alex Stalock will get the start Tuesday, however, Dubnyk's return opens the door for the possibility for him to return to the crease for Thursday's road clash against Arizona. The 33-year-old hasn't been great this season, going just 4-8-2 along with a 3.36 GAA and .893 save percentage in 14 appearances.