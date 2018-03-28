Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Drops shootout loss to Preds

Dubnyk allowed a single goal on 29 shots during Tuesday's 2-1 shootout loss to Nashville.

This was a sterling showing from Dubnyk, and he's now allowed three goals or fewer in six of his past nine starts for a .920 save percentage. The Wild have an upcoming home-and-home series against the struggling Stars, so Dubnyk has a ripe opportunity to improve on his solid 32-14-7 record, .917 save percentage and 2.57 GAA.