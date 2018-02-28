Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Earns fourth straight win

Dubnyk saved 22 of 25 shots during Tuesday's 8-3 win over St. Louis.

Make it four wins in a row for Dubnyk, and he's now won 15 of 21 starts since returning from a lower-body injury in late December. The veteran boasts a .919 save percentage and 2.56 GAA for the campaign, and with Minnesota healthy and rolling, Dubnyk's fantasy outlook through the end of the season is favorable. He should be viewed as a strong option outside of the toughest matchups.