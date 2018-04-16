Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Easily beats Jets in Game 3

Dubnyk turned aside 29 of 31 shots in a 6-2 win over the Jets on Sunday in Game 3.

Down 2-0 in the series after dropping the first two contests up in Manitoba, the boys from the State of Hockey came to play in this one. Dubnyk did well to get back on track after allowing seven goals in Games 1 and 2, and he now owns a .922 save percentage heading into Tuesday's matchup.