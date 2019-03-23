Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Edges Caps, starting again Saturday

Dubnyk only allowed one goal on 22 shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Capitals. According to Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, he'll go right back to work in Saturday's road game against the Hurricanes.

Minnesota moved into wild-card playoff position thanks in large part to Dubnyk's fine job on puck patrol Friday. He could've had his three shutout of the season had it not been for Brett Connolly's goal that was made possible by him putting lumber on a Nick Jensen shot for a redirected tally. Dubnyk will look to stay dialed in Saturday against a Hurricanes team that has won six of its past 10 games and currently holds the top wild-card spot out of the Eastern Conference.