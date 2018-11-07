Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Ends hot streak against surging Sharks

Dubnyk allowed four goals on 22 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Sharks on Tuesday.

The veteran netminder came into the night with a .940 save percentage in his last six games. But the Sharks were a tough matchup coming in, and Dubnyk had his worst performance in a few weeks. Still, Dubnyk is off to a pretty good start with a .930 save percentage and a 2.25 GAA in 11 games this season.