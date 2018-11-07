Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Ends hot streak against surging Sharks
Dubnyk allowed four goals on 22 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Sharks on Tuesday.
The veteran netminder came into the night with a .940 save percentage in his last six games. But the Sharks were a tough matchup coming in, and Dubnyk had his worst performance in a few weeks. Still, Dubnyk is off to a pretty good start with a .930 save percentage and a 2.25 GAA in 11 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...