Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Ends mini-hot streak
Dubnyk allowed three goals on 35 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Stars on Saturday.
This finished off a run that saw Dubnyk record a .950 save percentage over a three-game span, but hopefully the veteran goaltender can recapture some of that magic and finish this relatively disappointing season on a positive note. Dubnyk's .917 save percentage and 2.57 GAA are the worst they've been in any of his three full seasons with the Wild. And even with the mini-hot streak, March was his worst month since October. However, it's not very likely the Wild will let anyone else in the net until they clinch a playoff spot.
