Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Enters break with win
Dubnyk gave up two goals on 27 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.
Dubnyk didn't start so well, as both goals against came in the first period. He then stopped 16 shots over the final 40 minutes to secure the win. The 33-year-old improved to 9-12-2 with a 3.28 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 24 games. The Wild resume their season Feb. 1 against the Bruins, which would be a significantly tougher task than the one the Red Wings presented.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.