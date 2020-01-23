Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Enters break with win

Dubnyk gave up two goals on 27 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Dubnyk didn't start so well, as both goals against came in the first period. He then stopped 16 shots over the final 40 minutes to secure the win. The 33-year-old improved to 9-12-2 with a 3.28 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 24 games. The Wild resume their season Feb. 1 against the Bruins, which would be a significantly tougher task than the one the Red Wings presented.