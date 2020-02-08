Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Escapes Dallas with win
Dubnyk stopped 31 of 33 shots in a 3-2 win over the Stars on Friday.
Dubnyk gave up the first two goals of the game, but played well enough at the end of the game to allow the Wild to make the comeback. The 33-year-old improved to 10-13-2 with a 3.34 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 26 games. Owning Dubnyk has been a roller-coaster for fantasy owners, one which could continue if he starts Sunday's game against the high-scoring Avalanche.
