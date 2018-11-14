Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Excused from practice after collision

Dubnyk (undisclosed) missed practice Wednesday, Brian Murphy of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Dubnyk violently collided with Tom Wilson in Tuesday's game against the Capitals, and even though he finished the contest, Minnesota's top netminder will be afforded a break from the action ahead of Thursday's home game against the Canucks.

