Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Eyeing turnaround Friday

Dubnyk will guard the home goal Friday against the Devils, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Dubnyk surrendered four goals in the final two periods of Tuesday's game against the Flyers to go home with a loss for the fifth time in the last six games. While some of his record troubles have come due to a lack of offensive support, that certainly wasn't the case versus Philadelphia. Dubnyk will look to bounce back Friday against a Devils team averaging just two goals over eight February contests.