Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Eyeing turnaround Friday
Dubnyk will guard the home goal Friday against the Devils, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Dubnyk surrendered four goals in the final two periods of Tuesday's game against the Flyers to go home with a loss for the fifth time in the last six games. While some of his record troubles have come due to a lack of offensive support, that certainly wasn't the case versus Philadelphia. Dubnyk will look to bounce back Friday against a Devils team averaging just two goals over eight February contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...