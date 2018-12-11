Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Faces Canadiens on Tuesday
Dubnyk will be between the pipes Tuesday at home against Montreal, Brian Murphy of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The Wild netminder was pulled in his last start after giving up three goals on six shots in under 10 minutes of action. It was a forgettable performance by Dubnyk against his former club, but coach Boudreau is showing confidence in his starting netminder by going right back to him against the Canadiens. Montreal has won three straight and sit second in the league with 74 even-strength goals. Dubnyk has posted a 10-9-2 record with a 2.81 GAA and .907 save percentage in 22 games.
