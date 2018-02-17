Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Facing Ducks in Minnesota

Dubnyk will assume the home net against the Ducks on Saturday afternoon, Kevin Falness of Wild Radio reports.

Dubnyk defeated this team on the road Dec. 8, when he kicked aside 26 of 28 shots, but the stakes are much higher this time around, as hockey-reference.com shows that the Wild only have a 62.6-percent chance of making the playoffs. Anaheim ranks no better than 23rd in goals per game, shots on goal, or power-play percentage, making this a good matchup for Dubnyk -- at least on paper.