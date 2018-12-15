Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Facing Flames
Dubnyk will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against Calgary, NHL.com's Jessi Pierce reports.
Dubnyk has been razor sharp recently, picking up back-to-back home victories over the Canadiens and Panthers while posting an exceptional 1.00 GAA and .967 save percentage over that span. The veteran netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his 13th win of the campaign in a home matchup with a hot Flames team that's gone 7-2-1 in its last 10 games.
