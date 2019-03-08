Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Facing Florida

Dubnyk will start between the pipes in Friday's road game against the Panthers, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Dubnyk was unbeatable Thursday against Tampa Bay, stopping all 25 shots en route to a highly impressive 3-0 road victory over the NHL's top team. The veteran netminder will look to stay sharp and pickup his 28th victory of the season in a highly favorable road matchup with a struggling Florida team that's lost seven straight games.