Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Facing Golden Knights for first time
Dubnyk will face shots from the Golden Knights as a home starter Thursday night, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.
Understandably, Minnesota's No. 1 goalie was rested for a game after getting peppered for six goals on 40 shots against the Blues last Saturday. He'll now be pitted against an expansion club that has miraculously held a first-place position within the Pacific Division through 23 games. We wouldn't blame you for starting Dubnyk in season-long leagues every time he's scheduled between the pipes, but expect daily leaguers to pivot away from him since he's caught in a rut of allowing four or more goals in his last four appearances.
