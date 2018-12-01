Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Facing high-powered Leafs offense

Dubnyk led his team out onto the ice" Saturday, indicating that he'll start against the Maple Leafs.

Dubnyk draws a Maple Leafs team that comes in averaging 3.58 goals per game -- fourth-most in the NHL. Toronto will be fired up after coming to terms on a six-year deal with holdout William Nylander just before the deadline, so this is far from an ideal time to use Dubnyk, who has allowed four goals in each of his past three starts.