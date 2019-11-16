Play

Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Facing Hurricanes

Dubnyk will defend the blue paint during Saturday's home matchup with Carolina.

Dubnyk has started to turn things around recently after a rough start to the campaign, picking up two wins in his last three starts while posting an admirable 2.35 GAA and .929 save percentage. The veteran backstop will look to keep rolling in a home clash with a Carolina club that's 4-4-1 on the road this year.

