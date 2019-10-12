Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Facing Penguins
Dubnyk will patrol the crease during Saturday's home game against Pittsburgh, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Dubnyk has struggled early on this season, suffering three consecutive road losses while posting a sub-par 3.73 GAA and .882 save percentage. The veteran netminder will hope to fare better in a home matchup with a banged-up Penguins team that will be without Evgeni Malkin (lower body), Alex Galchenyuk (lower body), Nick Bjugstad (lower body) and Bryan Rust (hand).
