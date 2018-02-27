Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Facing slumping Blues on Tuesday
Dubnyk will start in goal Tuesday night versus the visiting Blues, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Make that three consecutive starts for Dubnyk after he claimed victories over the Rangers and Sharks, respectively. Since the All-Star break, Minnesota's No. 1 goalie has fashioned seven wins to complement a robust .927 save percentage over 10 starts and 11 total appearances. He'll now square off a Blues team that has lost six straight games and is suddenly in peril of missing the playoffs after it initially appeared St. Louis was a sure bet to extend its campaign.
