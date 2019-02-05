Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Facing slumping Sabres on Tuesday

Dubnyk led his team out onto the ice Tuesday, indicating that he'll get the road start in Buffalo, Lance Lysowski of TBNSports reports.

Dubnyk had a three-game winning streak snapped last Friday, but he's still allowed just seven goals over his past five appearances (four starts) after surrendering five goals in each of the last two contests preceding this strong stretch. The hulking netminder has a nice opportunity to get back into the win column against a reeling Sabres squad that's gone 2-6-0 in its past eight games.