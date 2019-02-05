Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Facing slumping Sabres on Tuesday
Dubnyk led his team out onto the ice Tuesday, indicating that he'll get the road start in Buffalo, Lance Lysowski of TBNSports reports.
Dubnyk had a three-game winning streak snapped last Friday, but he's still allowed just seven goals over his past five appearances (four starts) after surrendering five goals in each of the last two contests preceding this strong stretch. The hulking netminder has a nice opportunity to get back into the win column against a reeling Sabres squad that's gone 2-6-0 in its past eight games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...