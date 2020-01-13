Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Falls at home to Canucks

Dubnyk allowed three goals on 29 shots in a 4-1 loss to Vancouver on Sunday.

Dubnyk's latest loss drops his season record to 8-11-2. Since returning to the Wild following a personal matter, the veteran netminder owns a 4-3-0 record across eight appearances. Dubnyk's inconsistent play this season, combined with Minnesota's collective struggles, make him tough to trust most nights in fantasy.