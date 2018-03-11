Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Falls short against Oilers

Dubnyk allowed three goals on 27 shots in Saturday's loss to the Oilers.

It's hard to fault Dubnyk for this one, as he actually made some great saves and simply fell victim to two great goals from superstar forward Connor McDavid. It was just the first loss in four games for the 31-year-old netminder, who drops to 30-13-5 on the season with a .917 save percentage. The Wild are currently battling for playoff position and Dubnyk remains a great fantasy option in the cage.