Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Falls short in loss
Dubnyk allowed two goals on 21 shots in Sunday's devastating loss to the Coyotes.
Minnesota couldn't get any offense going against Arizona, so while Dubnyk perhaps could have been a little better, he needed to be perfect for a Wild team that hasn't scored more than three goals since March 16. The Wild aren't mathematically eliminated yet, but it's getting pretty grim.
