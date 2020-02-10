Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Falls to Avalanche
Dubnyk surrendered three goals on 33 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Avalanche on Sunday.
Both teams got all of their goals in the second period. Dubnyk gave up one tally each while on the power play, while penalty killing and at even strength. The 33-year-old dropped to 10-14-2 with a 3.33 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 27 appearances.
