Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Falls to Canes in OT
Dubnyk stopped 34 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
The veteran goalie was a little unlucky -- Andrei Svechinikov's winner tipped off Jared Spurgeon's stick before finding the top corner of the net -- but it's still another loss for Dubnyk. He's 4-8-2 on the year with a 3.35 GAA and .893 save percentage, and while coach Bruce Boudreau has so far stuck with him in the No. 1 role, Alex Stalock could begin to cut into Dubnyk's workload if he isn't able to turn things around soon.
