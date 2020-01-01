Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Falls to Leafs at home

Dubnyk allowed three goals on 28 shots in a 4-1 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

For a second straight game, Dubnyk allowed three goals on 28 shots in a losing effort. Tuesday's game was his fifth start since returning to the team following an extended absence brought upon by a personal matter. Dubnyk had won three straight before dropping back-to-back contests and now owns a 7-10-2 record on the year.