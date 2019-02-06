Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Falls to Sabres in shootout
Dubnyk rejected 35 of 39 shots in regulation and overtime, and two of three shootout attempts, in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Sabres.
After a sharp five-game stretch in which he allowed no more than two goals, Dubnyk fell back to earth in Buffalo. The veteran netminder now sports a 2.59 GAA and .913 save percentage on the season, a step backwards from the level of performance Wild fans have gotten used to seeing from him over the last few years.
