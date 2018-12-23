Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Falters late against Stars

Dubnyk denied 25 of 27 shots from the Stars in a 2-1 overtime home loss Saturday.

This was a strange game considering the scoring didn't open up for either side until the third period, and Dubnyk was beaten on Dallas' only shot in overtime after Jason Zucker bailed out the big netminder with 2:03 left in regulation. At any rate, Dubnyk enters the Christmas break with a 12-12-2 record, 2.62 GAA and .913 save percentage; he'll need to turn it up a notch in the season's second half to match his 35-win output from 2017-18.