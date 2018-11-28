Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Falters late in home loss

Dubnyk gave up four goals on 14 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Dubnyk allowed three goals on seven shots in the third period, allowing Arizona to come back from being down 3-1 to win the game. Meanwhile, Minnesota's goaltender now owns a record of 9-6-2 with a 2.57 GAA and a .916 save percentage.

