Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Falters late in home loss
Dubnyk gave up four goals on 14 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Coyotes.
Dubnyk allowed three goals on seven shots in the third period, allowing Arizona to come back from being down 3-1 to win the game. Meanwhile, Minnesota's goaltender now owns a record of 9-6-2 with a 2.57 GAA and a .916 save percentage.
