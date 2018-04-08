Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Finishes season with 35 wins

Dubnyk made 27 saves in Saturday's 6-3 win against the Sharks.

This is Dubnyk's third straight 30-win season, though he failed to match last year's 40 wins. His GAA and save percentage dipped slightly, but his job was never in jeopardy and also for the third straight season made at least 60 appearances for the Wild. However, he has a tough test ahead of him in the playoffs with the Wild drawing the Jets in the first round, a team that finished with 13 more points in the standings.