Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Finishes season with 35 wins
Dubnyk made 27 saves in Saturday's 6-3 win against the Sharks.
This is Dubnyk's third straight 30-win season, though he failed to match last year's 40 wins. His GAA and save percentage dipped slightly, but his job was never in jeopardy and also for the third straight season made at least 60 appearances for the Wild. However, he has a tough test ahead of him in the playoffs with the Wild drawing the Jets in the first round, a team that finished with 13 more points in the standings.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...