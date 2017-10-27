Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Four goals allowed in win

Dubnyk made 29 saves in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.

Dubnyk was gifted a 3-0 lead 7:26 into the first period and New York was never able to get within fewer than two goals after that. Despite the comfortable margin of victory, Dubnyk disappointed owners by allowing four goals, including a Matthew Barzal tally with just four seconds to play. His season save percentage remains below .900 after this latest lackluster showing.